Annual ‘Redeeming the Prophetic Vision’ Service Set for Jan. 16 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – In this time of celebration, hope, and continuing resilience in our antiracist actions, we gather to honor the visionary life and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., especially his radical call for peace and justice for ALL people.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, The Conversation will once again partner with Associated Ministries and Urban Grace Church to bring to the community the 16th annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Redeeming the Prophetic Vision. This year’s interfaith, multi-ethnic service will feature a constellation of visual messages via music, performative arts, and the spoken word. In addition, we focus in particular on uplifting the work and vision of local grassroots organizations that are committed to building diverse, critically engaged, social justice communities.

A number of grassroots organizations will tell their stories with short videos that capture how they are contributing to constructing an America that is inclusive, welcoming, and marked by the kind of clear vision of “Justice for All” that Dr. King, Ella Baker, and all who work in that long tradition labor to bring into being.

Wherever social justice work occurs, new voices blend with long-established ones. At this year’s event, we are honoring and elevating youth voices and contributions behind the scenes and on camera.

This community event is funded entirely by donations, which compensate artists and musicians and support social justice awards and video production. In addition to attending, you can honor the time and talent of these artists and community members who work for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s prophetic vision by making a tax-deductible financial contribution online at weblink.donorperfect.com/MLK

WHAT: 16th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Redeeming the Prophetic Vision

WHEN: Sunday, January 16, 2022Online Program 2:00-3:00 p.m.Virtual Reception 3:00-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online event, register to attend: bit.ly/redeemMLK

WHO: The public is invited