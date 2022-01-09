Sidewalk work starts Jan. 10 on Lakewood’s Steilacoom Blvd. – The Suburban Times

Sidewalk work starts Jan. 10 on Lakewood’s Steilacoom Blvd. January 9, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of Lakewood social media post. On Monday, Jan. 10, crews will begin sidewalk work along the north side of Steilacoom Boulevard. On Monday, Jan. 10, crews will begin sidewalk work along the north side of Steilacoom Boulevard.The northern lane (right lane as you drive west) will close during the day Monday thru Friday for a little while. At a later date, the lane will close for three solid weeks. pic.twitter.com/GUwaGYq3KD— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) January 6, 2022
