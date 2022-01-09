Health Department Issues a Sewage Spill Advisory for Flett Creek Basin and Flett Creek – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued a sewage spill advisory for Flett Creek Holding Basin and Flett Creek.

Because of a broken sewer line and heavy rain, sewage is discharging into Flett Creek Holding Basin and Flett Creek, which runs into Chambers Bay. People and pets should avoid the water and not swim, wade, or fish until further notice in these areas.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend you shower after water contact and wash your hands before you eat if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

For more information visit visit tpchd.org/advisories.