CWA Expands Early Childhood Education – The Suburban Times

Charles Wright Academy announcement.

TACOMA, WA – In response to the success of their preschool opened in 2019, Charles Wright Academy (CWA) will expand its Early Childhood Education (ECE) program for children ages 3 and 4 to include an additional preschool classroom for 3-year-olds, an additional classroom for 4-year-olds, and an “Atelier” learning studio dedicated exclusively to students in their ECE program.

Both classrooms will be open in the fall of 2022 and will continue to feature experiential education and outdoor forest exploration on the school’s wooded 107-acre campus. Each of the early childhood classrooms will have a lead teacher, associate teacher, assistant teacher, and push-in classes from several content area specialists, creating a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio.

Additional learning collaborations will be available to ECE students in the Atelier space. “We will offer extensive opportunities for children enrolled in our programs to engage in significant exploration in science, technology, engineering, visual art, language, and music. These learning experiences are part of a collaborative effort between our early childhood faculty and our Lower School learning specialists,” says ECE Director Rixa Evershed.

The Early Childhood programs will operate year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the learning day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., drop-off as early as 7:30 a.m., and extended daycare available until 5:30 p.m. Before and aftercare, as well as summer programming, is offered to enrolled families at no additional charge. This program will follow the CWA school calendar, including breaks and other closures.

Head of School Susan Rice adds, “We are excited and honored to offer more opportunities to enroll area families. Our ECE program is a play-based and child-centered community that celebrates and empowers our youngest learners through researched best practices, while also supporting the needs of working South Sound families.”