U.P.’s Pine Cone Café to re-open – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Many U.P. diners have missed the home-cooked fare and family-friendly environs of the Pine Cone Café at 7912 27th St. W. ever since it closed in 2020.

But local restauranteurs and U.P. residents Dana Claar Verellen and her husband Dave Verellen are busy making plans to reopen the eatery sometime later this year. The couple also own and operate the Zodiac Supper Club and Dusty’s Hideaway in Tacoma. They will rent the Pine Cone property from its owner and previous operator.

Initial plans call for the menu to offer many of the same breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites fans of the Pine Cone came to love. There will also be brunch offerings and cocktails.

Loyal fans can follow the reopening timeline and progress here.