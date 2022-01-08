Puyallup to Host Open House on Downtown Streetscapes – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is hosting virtual Open Houses on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, to gain public input on the Meridian Streetscapes Project in downtown. The public will have two opportunities that day to weigh in, with the first session occurring at 12 pm and the second at 6 pm.

The City is working to identify new ways to enhance the character, aesthetic, and functionality of streets in Downtown Puyallup, including along the Meridian corridor. The City has hired a consultant, MIG, to help develop a prioritized list of recommendations to improve streetscapes and public infrastructure in downtown. Streetscapes include such public amenities as sidewalks, benches, landscaping and street trees, public art, and street lighting. At the Open House, the City and consultant will gather input from residents and community members, which will be taken into consideration in the project.

The public can participate in the virtual Open House via Zoom. To participate, participants can register for one of the two open houses up to the time of the event. To register for either the Noon or 6 pm session, please visit our project webpage and click on “Open House.” Questions about the events and project can be submitted to the City at meridianstreetscapes@puyallupwa.gov. During the Open Houses, staff and the consultant will share project background information gathered to date and discuss opportunities for future projects with meeting participants. The meetings will be interactive, and feedback is highly encouraged throughout the meeting.

Following the Open House, an online survey will become available as an additional opportunity for the public to weigh in. The survey will go live on January 26, 2022, and be available on the project webpage, which can be viewed here.

Project Manager Scott Tkach comments on the Meridian Streetscape Project. “This is really looking at Meridian, and downtown as a whole, and asking what public infrastructure improvements we can prioritize that will make the most impact for our pedestrians,” says Tkach. “Things like adding new public benches, replacing garbage receptacles, and making our sidewalks more approachable to people.”

But functionality is not the only element that the City is looking at. Meredith Neal, Economic Development Director, elaborates further. “This project goes beyond the functional elements of a walkable downtown,” says Neal. “We’re also looking at aesthetics that add to the charm and character of downtown Puyallup and build on Puyallup’s arts and cultural assets. For example, public art, flower baskets, street trees, attractive signage, and other elements that make downtown a destination to shop, eat, work, and play.”

In 2018, the City identified streetscape improvements as a goal within the Downtown Neighborhood Plan, which is a part of the Comprehensive Plan. In 2019, the City adopted a Downtown Economic Development Plan, which included strategies to improve walkability and create a strong downtown identity for residents and visitors. The Meridian Streetscapes Project seeks to address and define these goals and strategies, which will bring Puyallup one step closer to making downtown a more walkable and enjoyable experience.

To learn more about the Meridian Streetscape Project, please go to the project webpage here. For questions about the Open House, and the project, please email the City at meridianstreetscapes@puyallupwa.gov. Additional Info…