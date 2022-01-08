CPSD Staff Spotlight: Nathan Bates – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Information Technology System network technician Nathan Bates. This is his seventh year working in the district.

His position has him working behind the scenes to make sure technology systems work, connect and are set up properly for student and teacher use. “Everything I do has to be planned, tested and go through procedures to make sure it’s not stopping the education process for everybody,” he said. “If nobody knows I am doing anything, it’s the best day.”

Nathan has been tinkering with computers since he was five years old. After working in retail management for 12 years, he decided to change careers and move into IT. He started by taking an internship in the district.

“I enjoy working in education,” he said. “It’s great to be part of the process and be able to make sure that learning is going as smoothly as possible for everyone.”