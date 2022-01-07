Two Winter Sustainable Solutions Series Classes Coming Soon – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

There are many moving pieces contributing to climate change, including our food system. Pierce County is hosting a Winter Sustainable Solutions Series with a focus on “Food and Our Changing Climate”. The county is offering two FREE virtual classes and they are appropriate for all ages. They are designed to equip you with the knowledge and tools to reduce the ecological footprint you make locally. Register for:

For those who are educators, we have a partnership with Tacoma that offers professional development specifically to educators. If you are an educator, or know one, please share this as there are some dynamic and locally relevant programs that will expand the knowledge base and spread to the classroom. You can sign up here: STEAM Education for Climate Literacy-Registration.