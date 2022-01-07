Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 6 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We’re reporting more outbreaks in schools and businesses this week as Omicron continues to spread.

We remain committed to keeping our schools open and safe. Some of the ways we protect students and staff safe include:

Vaccines.

Masking.

Improved ventilation.

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

Testing.

Testing remains one of the most important ways to monitor COVID-19 in schools. We test on many levels, including testing symptomatic people, athletic testing, screen testing and our Test to Stay program. Schools have access to testing through our Testing Branch or Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) Learn to Return Program.

Learn more about how we keep schools open and safe on our schools page.

Business outbreaks were higher this week.

139 businesses reported outbreaks totaling 1,172 cases, a 43% increase from last week.

18 new facilities were added for a total of 28 with larger outbreaks (greater than 10 active cases).

The number of school outbreaks increased to 27, with 220 related cases.

This increased from the 25 outbreaks we reported last week.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

