 Grieving the Death of a Loved One? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grieving the Death of a Loved One?

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

It hurts to lose someone. Find help at GriefShare.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

Find a GriefShare support group or event near you at www.griefshare.org.

Sunset Bible Church in University Place will be hosting the 13-week session beginning Sunday, January 23rd from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Register at www.griefshare.org. Other groups at other times and locations are also available.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *