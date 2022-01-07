Grieving the Death of a Loved One? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

It hurts to lose someone. Find help at GriefShare.

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

Find a GriefShare support group or event near you at www.griefshare.org.

Sunset Bible Church in University Place will be hosting the 13-week session beginning Sunday, January 23rd from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Register at www.griefshare.org. Other groups at other times and locations are also available.