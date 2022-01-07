Disenchanted is coming to Tacoma Musical Playhouse . . . Get Your Tickets NOW! – The Suburban Times

The fairy tail princesses ain’t happy, so forget happily ever after . . .

From Snow White to Rapunzel and the Princess Who Kissed the Frog and every little princess in-between . . . As the saying goes, “If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” The fairy tail princesses ain’t happy, so forget happily ever after . . .

I’ve been waiting for this production ever since writing an article about actor Brad Cerenzia, who was involved in a Seattle production of the musical, Disenchanted in 2018.

The show at TMP runs January 21 – February 13, 2022

Poisoned apples, Glass slippers, Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth. ‘Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical’ nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and “Best New Off-Broadway Musical’ nomination (Off-Broadway Alliance). Contains adult language and content.

Snow White: Brynne Geiszler

Cinderella: Allyson Jacobs-Lake

Sleeping Beauty: Samantha Vale

Belle: Whitney Shafer

Mulan: Q Gabumpa

The Little Mermaid: Corissa DeVerse

Pocahontas: Sophia Palacios

Rapunzel: Ceili Caruso

Princess Badroulbadour: Anamaria Guerzon

The Princess Who Kissed the Frog: Aliyah Shines

The Off-Broadway production of ‘DIS!’ played to sold out houses, rave reviews, and several NYC award nominations including ‘Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical’ (Outer Critics Circle Awards), ‘Best New Off-Broadway Musical’ (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Awards nominations (‘Best Lead Actress’ and ‘Best Featured Actress’). www.officialdisenchantedmusical.com/show-info

Here are two sneak previews of the type of humor involved in Disenchanted:

“Without The Guy” from Disenchanted! by Stefanie Sambrano

All I Wanna Do is Eat | Disenchanted!

We are so looking forward to this production! Get your ticket ASAP! We think it is going to be a HOOT!!!!!!