Curran Orchard Tree Adoptions Now Available – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Start off the New Year right by adopting an apple tree at the Curran Apple Orchard Park located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.

Adoption applications for the 2022 harvest season are now being accepted. There are two adoption categories: Pruning Adoptions ($45 available through March 31) and Orchard Supporter Adoptions ($70 available through July 31). Application forms are available at www.curranappleorchard.com. Several varieties are available including Golden Delicious, Gravenstein and MacIntosh apples.

“Tree adoptions are a great opportunity for individuals, families, friends and groups to work together and learn about apple trees, not to mention helping a local park and enjoying delicious apples in the fall,” said CORE chair Debbie Klosowski.

Pruning Adopters are required to prune, thin, harvest and clean up windfalls from their trees. Free pruning instruction is available on our website, at pruning events*, or by contacting apples@curranappleorchard.com.

Adopters may also borrow pruning tools from the barn if needed.

Orchard Supporter Adopters are a perfect choice for people who would like a tree but cannot participate in tree care. Trained volunteers will prune and thin your tree; however, you are still responsible for windfall pick up and harvest.

All tree adopters will have their names inscribed on wooden tags to identify their trees.

For more information, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com

*Pruning Events— CORE volunteers are scheduled to prune on the following Saturdays from 10am to 1pm

January 29

Feb. 12

Feb. 26

March 5

March 19

All volunteers are welcome to help with pruning, hauling branches and other tasks.

Pruning guidance is also available at this time!

CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) is a volunteer group dedicated to maintaining the Curran Apple Orchard Park. Everyone is invited to our meetings and new members are ALWAYS welcome!

CORE meetings are held the 1st Tuesday at 6pm via zoom. Contact apples@curranappleorchard.com for more info!