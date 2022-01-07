Community invited to Library Visioning Workshops for Hilltop and Eastside Library Services – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.—Tacoma Public Library (TPL) and BERK Consulting invite the community to provide input and ideas about the future of library services on Hilltop and the Eastside at four upcoming Library Visioning Workshops:

The Tacoma community is invited to attend four Library Visioning Workshops with Tacoma Public Library and BERK Consulting to provide input and ideas about the future of library services on Hilltop and the Eastside. “This is a great opportunity for the community to learn about the data we’ve collected so far and to help shape it into possibilities for library services,” stated Library Director Kate Larsen. The workshops are a continuation of input meetings led by community partners in 2021, as part of TPL’s Feasibility Study for Library Services on Hilltop and the Eastside being conducted by BERK Consulting. The in-person events will feature food, and fun, interactive activities for all ages. Spanish language facilitation is available. No RSVP is required; please wear a mask to attend the in-person events. For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org.