Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 5 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Omicron is driving up cases of COVID-19 in Pierce County. The variant is highly contagious. We recommend you wear a well-fitted mask and increase ventilation whenever you are around others outside your home.

We continue to learn more about Omicron’s severity. We’re not seeing hospitalizations increase at the same rate as cases. This is good news. But because the number of new cases is so high, we are seeing rising hospital admissions. Our hospitals and ICUs are near full and our healthcare system is stressed. Hospitalized people are largely unvaccinated, and if vaccinated, tend to be older and have more underlying health conditions.

Vaccinations, especially if boosted, are very effective. Please get vaccinated and your booster when you’re eligible.

As of Jan. 1, 61.3% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 65.7% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,284,200 doses to Pierce County residents and 561,200 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 13,600 doses.

We administered more than 2,700 first doses.

An average of 1,900 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 18.9%

12-17: 57.2%

18-19: 71.5%

20-34: 67.7%

35-49: 74.8%

50-64: 76.8%

65-79: 82.4%

80 and older: 91%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: