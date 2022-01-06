Lakewood Updates Permitting Interface – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood, Wash. – The City of Lakewood has migrated to a new permitting software: CED+.

The interface matches permit dashboards used elsewhere in Pierce County, offering applicants and the interested public a simple and standardized experience across jurisdictions.

The City formerly relied on emails and cloud storage to exchange documents and instructions with applicants. This new system promises a smoother and simpler process. A single online dashboard allows applicants to file documents, pay fees, schedule inspections, and review permit status.

The public may pull reports about recent permit activity, review the status of a particular permit, and more.

The dashboard also features a live chat feature. The chat line will be staffed by a knowledgeable City employee during regular development center hours from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

“This new system is modernizing the City’s development services department. Permitting will be easier, quicker, and more transparent. This system may be familiar already to some Pierce County permit applicants, but it’s a big step forward for us to complete our migration to this software.” – Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager, City of Lakewood

The new dashboard is accessible here. Older permits are still reviewable through the City’s Archived Permit Search. Permit-related questions may be sent to permits@cityoflakewood.us.