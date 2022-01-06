 Lakewood COVID-19 testing site closed – The Suburban Times

Lakewood COVID-19 testing site closed

City of Lakewood social media post.

The Lakewood COVID-19 testing site located at 3003 107th St S was closed indefinitely at 5:30 on Jan. 5.

