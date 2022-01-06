Lakewood COVID-19 testing site closed – The Suburban Times

Lakewood COVID-19 testing site closed January 6, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood COVID-19 testing site located at 3003 107th St S was closed indefinitely at 5:30 on Jan. 5. The Lakewood COVID-19 testing site will be indefinitely closed tomorrow by @PierceCo. The site has been overwhelmed by traffic. More suitable locations are being considered.Visit the @TPCHD site for COVID-19 testing info:t.co/SA7tj1pmsI t.co/awmoJLJmC9— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) January 5, 2022
