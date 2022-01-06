Jury Trials Suspended at Tacoma Municipal Court Through Feb. 1 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – As a reminder, all jury trials at the Tacoma Municipal Court are currently suspended through February 1, 2022. This change took effect January 5, 2022.

The Tacoma Municipal Court front counter will continue to be open to the public from 8:30 AM – 4 PM, Monday – Friday, phone hours will continue to be 8:30 AM – Noon and 1 – 4 PM, Monday through Friday, and correspondence will continue to be accepted via email at municipalcourt@cityoftacoma.org or by U.S. Postal Service mail at Tacoma Municipal Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Room 841, Tacoma, WA 98402.