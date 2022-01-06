Firefighters and Police Rescue Resident in Lakewood House Fire – The Suburban Times

Source: West Pierce Fire Twitter.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, firefighters, along with Lakewood police, were called to the 4800 block of Diamond Boulevard SW in Lakewood for a house fire.

Several police officers arrived before firefighters and noticed heavy dark smoke coming from the home. Officers approached the residence and immediately initiated a rescue effort for a report of a resident of the home still being stuck inside. Officers had to quickly cease rescue efforts with high heat and smoke overcoming them.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and knowing someone was still inside, quickly entered the residence. They were able to locate the person, extricate them from the home, and transport them to a local hospital.

An adult male received serious burns while trying to go back in the home to initiate a rescue. Three adult females were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and four police officers were evaluated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.