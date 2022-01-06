 Firefighters and Police Rescue Resident in Lakewood House Fire – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Firefighters and Police Rescue Resident in Lakewood House Fire

· Leave a Comment ·

Source: West Pierce Fire Twitter.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th, firefighters, along with Lakewood police, were called to the 4800 block of Diamond Boulevard SW in Lakewood for a house fire.

Several police officers arrived before firefighters and noticed heavy dark smoke coming from the home. Officers approached the residence and immediately initiated a rescue effort for a report of a resident of the home still being stuck inside. Officers had to quickly cease rescue efforts with high heat and smoke overcoming them.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and knowing someone was still inside, quickly entered the residence. They were able to locate the person, extricate them from the home, and transport them to a local hospital.

An adult male received serious burns while trying to go back in the home to initiate a rescue. Three adult females were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and four police officers were evaluated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *