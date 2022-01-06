District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka to Serve as Tacoma’s Deputy Mayor in 2022 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – At tonight’s City Council meeting, returning District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka was appointed to serve as Tacoma’s deputy mayor in 2022.

Deeply committed to public service, Deputy Mayor Ushka served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, deploying after September 11, 2001. She also served eight years – including three years as president – on the Tacoma Public Schools Board of Directors, and held many other community leadership roles prior to beginning her first term on the City Council in 2017.

During her first term on the City Council, Deputy Mayor Ushka served as chair of the Community Vitality and Safety Committee, the Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health, and the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center. She also served as president-elect for the National Association of Local Boards of Health, and as a member of the Association of Washington Cities Legislative Committee, the Economic Development Committee, and the Parks Policy Board.

Deputy Mayor Ushka represented the City Council on the Pierce County Regional Council, the Pierce County Commission Against Domestic Violence, and other local and regional entities working to advance the public good.

“It is an honor to be appointed to this role,” said Deputy Mayor Ushka, “There is much work to be done, and I look forward to serving Tacoma in this greater capacity this year.”

Deputy Mayor Ushka succeeds former Deputy Mayor and District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker.