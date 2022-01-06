Applicants Sought for the Sustainable Tacoma Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill five positions on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission, including one youth position (ages 16-18). The purpose of the Commission is to bring community accountability to the implementation of Tacoma’s 2030 Climate Action Plan and to support public involvement in sustainability issues.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for Commission members who provide a balanced representation of various stakeholders, such as the environmental, business, labor, housing, industrial, port, transportation, education, building, and residential communities. The time commitment expected for active participation as a Commissioner is generally between four to eight hours per month in support of Commission meetings held on the third Thursday of the month at 5 PM. Meetings typically last two hours and will be held virtually until further notice.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission is available here. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.