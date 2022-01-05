Tacoma Animal Shelter Updates Public Hours – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

As of January 1, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has changed its hours of operation to the public. The shelter is now open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with the Adoption Center closed on Mondays.

From Tuesday to Sunday, anyone interested in adopting can visit the shelter’s adoptable pets. Adoptions will continue to be first-come, first-served. More information on the adoption process can be found on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

The public still has access to lost and found services, end of life services, and microchipping at the shelter’s Animal Receiving area seven days a week.

To view adoptable pets, or to learn more about other ways to help the animals, visit the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org or call 253-383-2733.

To ensure the safety of staff and volunteers, all shelter visitors are required to wear a mask.