Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 4 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Today’s data shows increased case rates and hospitalizations in Pierce County. Omicron is more contagious than other variants. Our case rates and hospitalizations have tripled in recent weeks. In time, we’ll know if people are getting sicker. In the meantime, we all need to protect ourselves and one another. Please get vaccinated—or get your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated. View more data below and learn more in our Your Reliable Source Blog.

On Jan. 4, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 841.6 for Dec 12-25, which is:

114% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: Dec. 5-18).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 16 for Dec 19–25, which is:

78% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Dec. 12–18).

We confirmed 6,271 cases of COVID-19 Dec. 26-Jan. 4 and 8 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 80s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Parkland.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 112,518 cases and 977 deaths.

In the last 2 weeks: