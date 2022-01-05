Pierce County Council chooses council leadership for 2022 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

At its first meeting of the year, the Pierce County Council again elected a bipartisan slate to serve as Council leadership for 2022.

Councilmember Derek Young, D-Gig Harbor, was re-elected Council Chair for 2022 by his peers at the Jan. 4 regular meeting. This is Young’s final year on Council.

Council elected Councilmember Marty Campbell, D-East Tacoma, as vice chair and Councilmember Dave Morell, R-South Hill, as executive pro tempore.

The chair presides at all regular council meetings, while the vice chair presides in the absence of the chair. The executive pro tempore is a councilmember selected to perform some of the County Executive’s duties in the event of the executive’s absence or temporary disability.

“Last year Council laid the groundwork around its priorities, including reducing street homelessness, establishing programs to support behavioral health needs, addressing countywide gaps in broadband and passing a budget that funded these goals,” Chair Young said. “As I enter my final year on Council, I am committed to achieving Council’s priorities and supporting our communities still grappling with the effects of the pandemic.”

Young was elected to the Pierce County Council in 2015. He represents District 7. He formerly served as Council Chair in 2021 and as exec pro tempore in 2020. During his time on Council Young chaired the Community Development and Human Services committees and served on the Public Safety and Rules and Operations committees. He also has served on various regional boards and commissions.

Campbell was elected to Council in 2019 and represents District 5. Campbell previously served as executive pro tempore in 2021 and was on the Tacoma City Council from 2010-2017, holding the Deputy Mayor position in 2013.

Morell was also elected in 2019 and served as Council vice chair in 2020 and 2021. He represents District 1. Prior to joining Council, Morell was state representative for the 25th Legislative District and served as fire commissioner for Central Pierce County Fire and Rescue.

Council is expected to vote on its standing committee leadership at its Jan. 11, 2021 3 p.m. regular meeting.