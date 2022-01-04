 Pretty Gritty History – The Suburban Times

Pretty Gritty History

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Please join Tacoma Historical Society (Jan. 10, 2022 at 7 pm) for our January 2022 virtual meeting, as Kim Davenport interviews Pretty Gritty Tours founder Chris Staudinger about some of his favorite stories from Tacoma history.

Founded in 2016, Pretty Gritty Tours has offered an impressive array of both in-person and virtual tours of our community, many of which focus on stories from Tacoma history.

Watch on our Facebook page, or jump over to our YouTube Channel to view the virtual program.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programming.

