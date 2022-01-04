Garbage service disrupted in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Garbage service disrupted in Lakewood January 4, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of Lakewood social media post. Most customers will observe a 1-day delay in their garbage service (i.e. Tuesday pickups will occur on Wednesday). Check with Waste Connections (253-875-5053) with questions. Garbage service has been disrupted again due to icy conditions. Most customers will observe a 1-day delay in their garbage service (i.e. Tuesday pickups will occur on Wednesday). Residents may contact Waste Connections with questions at 253-875-5053— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) January 4, 2022
Leave a Reply