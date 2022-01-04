Curb and gutter work starts near Tacoma General Hospital – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and will start the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St., starting today, Jan. 4. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

On Commerce Street, crews are potholing in the area from S. 9th St. to the Theater District Station today, Jan 4 and tomorrow, Jan 5. Commerce St. is closed southbound from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. On E. 25th St., crews plan to restore the roadway this week.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. In addition, crews are installing signals in the Division Ave and I St. intersection and the Division Ave and Yakima Ave intersection this week. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas.

Crews continue to install fiber optic wires underground along the route. This work happens at night. Depending on the area, a traffic lane may close near this work at night. This week, crews are pulling fiber optic wires in the Stadium curve, on Division Avenue, and on MLK Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 5th St.

Crews will start installing the overhead wires on Stadium Way from the traction power substation to I-705 next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of January 3

Where