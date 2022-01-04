Book Doctors to meet on January 6 – The Suburban Times

Make 2022 the year your book finally gets to the hands of the folks who have been waiting for it.

The Book Doctors will meet – via Zoom – on Thursday, January 6 at 2 pm.

Topic: My book is different from all of the others. What to do when the book you’re creating doesn’t fit any of the conventional channels?

Special Guests: Internationally Renowned Artist Chris Reid (Reidsart.com) who has put together a gorgeous book of his pastel art. But the very thing that makes the book unique and delightful also creates publishing challenges. It will be illuminating because when you come down to it, every book had unique challenges. Have I ever steered you wrong?

ANDY BECKER on his two books –The Spiritual Gardener and The Kissing Rabbi – What do you do when your topics change

