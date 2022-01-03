 Tacoma Youth Symphony small ensembles – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Youth Symphony small ensembles

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town.

Welcome 2022! Celebrate our Youth!

Tuesday, January 112 at 7:00pm join us at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma!

(Concert will be recorded and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook for virtual viewing at a later date)

An evening of Chamber Ensembles by members of Tacoma Youth Symphony. See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For in-person attendees:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *