Tacoma Youth Symphony small ensembles – The Suburban Times

Welcome 2022! Celebrate our Youth!
Tuesday, January 112 at 7:00pm join us at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma!
(Concert will be recorded and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook for virtual viewing at a later date)
An evening of Chamber Ensembles by members of Tacoma Youth Symphony. See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.
For in-person attendees:
Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.
A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.
