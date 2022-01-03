Tacoma Youth Symphony small ensembles – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town.

Welcome 2022! Celebrate our Youth!

Tuesday, January 112 at 7:00pm join us at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma!

(Concert will be recorded and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook for virtual viewing at a later date)

An evening of Chamber Ensembles by members of Tacoma Youth Symphony. See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For in-person attendees:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.