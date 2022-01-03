New and Returning Tacoma City Council Members to Swear in January 4 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Beginning at 3:45 PM on January 4, the swearing in ceremonies of three new – and two returning – City Council members will be available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook.

A recording of incoming District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell’s swearing in will air first, as he is unable to join live. This will be followed by the swearing in of incoming At-Large Council Member Kiara Daniels and District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh, as well as returning District 4 Council Member Catherine Ushka and Mayor Victoria Woodards.

While tomorrow’s City Council study session has been cancelled, the City Council meeting will begin as scheduled at 5 PM.

In compliance with Governor Jay lnslee’s emergency proclamation and the Council’s directive regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are not being conducted in-person. Virtual access details, agendas and recordings of Council meetings are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com. Live coverage of Council meetings will continue to be available on TV Tacoma and Facebook.