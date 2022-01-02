Time to create relationships to earn honors, awards, and scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

We build relationships and try to advance our society.

FOR YOUR INFORMATIOM – BUILDING FOUNDATIONS FOR SUCCESS – Updates from the Funding College Project.

We have operated a non-commercial activity and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, media, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice. The Funding College Project, to find and use techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

The requests for assistance from school aged individuals are coming from all corners and we are working hard to find and deliver resources and success. As the services provided to school aged persons have increased, we are now hearing from individuals we were able to assist decades ago.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely.

To go direct to the source: www.educatingouryouth.org

We produce material published pretty often (some of our work can be found at thesubtimes.com/ – Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) however, we have folks in 43 countries asking for it all the time.

Parents: We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Link: www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

Will this process and location of resources allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student?

FOR YOUNG ADULT JOB SEEKERS – Build up your work experience and earn up to $5,000!

AGES 16-24 YEARS OLD – PIERCE COUNTY RESIDENT – MAKE $15/HOUR – WORK 20 HOURS PER WEEK FOR UP TO 16 WEEKS – CHOOSE THE BUSINESS YOU WANT TO WORK FOR

Are you a young adult looking for an opportunity that provides marketable skills, career training, and networking opportunities? Then the Hire Pierce County: Next Gen internship program is right for you!

Hire Pierce County: Next Gen provides valuable work experience and training to young adults ages 16-24 in Pierce County to support and prepare you for the next step in your career. The program also offers resume and career-building support, ongoing coaching and mentoring, training in marketable skills, career navigation assistance, financial literacy training, and letters of recommendation.

With a choice in placement and the opportunity to meet many different employers, Hire Pierce County: Next Gen can connect you to businesses and organizations that fit your interests and career goals. Link: workforce-central.org/hpc-jobseeker/

CBC Spouses Education Scholarship – Open Date: January 2022 – Application Deadline: 4/30/2022 – Amount: Varies – Seeing an educational need in their congressional districts, the CBC Spouses Education Scholarship was established by the spouses of Congressional Black Caucus members in response to federal cuts in spending for education programs and scholarships, which disproportionately affect people of color. This opportunity awards scholarships to academically talented and highly motivated African-American. Link: www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/

Apply – Considering a women’s college?

Harriet Fitzgerald Scholarship – Sponsor: The Sunflower Initiative – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to highly motivated female graduating high school seniors who have a desire to attend a women’s college in the United States. Applicant must have at least a 3.7 GPA. There is no citizenship requirement, but student must plan on attending a college in the U.S. Link: thesunflowerinitiative.org/apply/

Disability Scholarships – Passed in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act has required schools to accommodate the needs of their disabled students, breaking down many barriers that prevented students from accessing educational resources, and enabling more people to enjoy the full benefits of a college education. Recruitment efforts and financial aid opportunities aimed at disabled students now exist at a number of schools. Additionally, many private organizations award scholarship money to ensure that students with disabilities are able to achieve their college goals, despite potential setbacks such as learning issues, environmental challenges, or medical conflicts. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-type/disability-scholarships/#

The Biden administration announced that the moratorium on federal student loan payments would be extended through May 1, as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a new threat to the economy. Link: www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-administration-extends-pause-on-student-loan-payments-until-may/ar-AAS429Q

A Salute to Engineering Essay Contest – Sponsor: EngineerGirl – Amount: Up to $500 – Description: Essay contest is open to girls and boys in grades 3-12. Applicant must submit an essay that salutes engineering’s role in meeting and defeating the challenges presented by COVID-19. Link: www.engineergirl.org/143653/2022-contest – Entries can be submitted via the Online Submission Form*by February 1, 2022 at 11:59pm EST.

American Indian Services Scholarship – Sponsor: American Indian Services (AIS) – Amount: Varies – Description: Applicant must be one-quarter (1/4) Northern-Native American Indian and enrolled in undergraduate studies at a university, junior college, or technical school. Applicant must have at least a 2.25 GPA. Link: www.americanindianservices.org/scholarships – Deadlines – Starting 2021, we will begin awarding for the Academic Year (this typically covers Fall to Spring/Winter or Fall to Summer). You can only be awarded for Summer once per year. Be sure to apply for the deadline that corresponds with your summer start date.

Spring/Summer | Enrollment Opens: January 1 | Deadline: February 1, 2022

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS CAN PARTICIPATE…

Association of Women in Mathematics Essay Contest – Sponsor: Association for Women in Mathematics – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades 6 through 12 and undergraduate students. Student must submit an essay based on an interview with a women currently working in a mathematical career. Link: awm-math.org/awards/student-essay-contest/

Bart Kamen Memorial FIRST Scholarship – Sponsor: FIRST – Amount: $10,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to, or applied for admission, to an eligible undergraduate program, which means a full-time program in Biomedical Engineering, pre-medical studies, or a program that allows students to pursue a chosen major while simultaneously completing a subset of medical school prep courses. Applicant must have participated as a team member for a minimum of one year on a FIRST LEGO League, FIRST Tech Challenge, or FIRST Robotics Competition team. Link: bartkamenmemorialfirstscholarship.submittable.com/submit

Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program – Sponsor: Northwestern Mutual – Amount: $5,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to cancer survivors, age 25 and under, who are high school seniors or graduates, or current postsecondary undergraduates. Applicant must have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nmsurvivors/

EPP/MSI Undergraduate Scholarship Program – Sponsor: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – Amount: Up to $45,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens who are currently enrolled as a full-time 2nd year student in a four-year academic program; or transferring from a two-year to a four-year institution, or a 3rd year student in a five-year program. Applicant must be studying a discipline related to NOAA’s programs and mission at an accredited minority serving institution. Link: www.noaa.gov/office-education/epp-msi/undergraduate-scholarship

Institute for Oral Health Scholarship Program – Sponsor: American Dental Hygienists’ Association – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 2, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a dental hygiene or dental program. Multiple scholarships available, including specific scholarships for minority students, male students, and students in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin. Link: www.adha.org/ioh-scholarships-main

Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship – Sponsor: Jackie Robinson Foundation – Amount: Up to $30,000 over four years – Closing Date: January12, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating, minority high school seniors who plan on attending an accredited and approved four-year institution within the United States. Applicant must show leadership potential, dedication to community service, and evidence of financial need. Link: jackierobinson.org/apply/

John F. and Anna Lee Stacey Scholarship – Sponsor: National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. Applicant must be pursuing a profession in visual arts and must show an affinity with the classical tradition of Western culture. Link: nationalcowboymuseum.org/stacey-scholarship-fund-2/

Judging for the 2022 Junior Duck Stamp National Contest begins on April 22, 2022 and a winner will be declared when judging is completed. Winning art will be made into a stamp, which goes on sale beginning June 24, 2022.

Junior Duck Stamp Contest – Sponsor: United States Fish & Wildlife Service – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades K-12 who attend public, private, or home schools in the United States and the U.S. territories. Contestant must draw, paint, or sketch a picture of an eligible North American waterfowl species. Deadline only for Maryland and California only. All other states have a later deadline. Link: www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program/junior-duck-stamp-contest-information.php

LAF Scholarships – Sponsor: Landscape Architecture Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to students studying landscape architecture. Multiple scholarships available. In addition to general scholarships, there are scholarships open to minority students and students from Hawaii and New York. Link: www.lafoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarships/student-scholarships/awards-available

MATHCOUNTS provides engaging math programs to US middle school students of all ability levels to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving. Link: www.mathcounts.org/

People also ask… What scholarships are available for studying studies in journalism?

The National Press Club Diversity Scholarship for Studies in Journalism encourages further diversity in journalism. The scholarship consists of a $2,000 one-year scholarship, which can be renewed for up to three years at $2,500 per year, and a first-year stipend of $500 for book purchases.

Journalism Scholarships (Long List)

Whether you’re just starting to explore journalism as a possible major, or whether you’ve already been doing journalistic work at the high school or undergraduate level for years, there are a number of journalism scholarships available for students like you. So what can you, as a journalism student, do to find scholarships to help with funding your education? Investigate, of course!

Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-major/journalism-scholarships/

Sister Rita Jeanne Scholarships – Sponsor: Journalism Education Association (JEA) – Amount: Up to $3,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in high school journalism for at least two years. Applicant must be a student of a JEA adviser and a state winner. To be considered for the scholarship, applicant must submit a portfolio of their work to their state – most state deadlines are in February. Link: jea.org/wp/home/awards-honors/journalist-of-the-year/

Internship – An internship is a period of work experience offered by an organization for a limited period of time. Once confined to medical graduates, internship is used practice for a wide range of placements in businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies. They are typically undertaken by students and graduates looking to gain relevant skills and experience in a particular field. Employers benefit from these placements because they often recruit employees from their best interns, who have known capabilities, thus saving time and money in the long run. Internships are usually arranged by third-party organizations that recruit interns on behalf of industry groups. Rules vary from country to country about when interns should be regarded as employees. Link: www.indeed.com/q-Internships-jobs.html

START YOUR APPLICATION TODAY – seed internships

Apply to multiple employers and Seed Internship opportunities through a single application. It’s easy to get started and important to make sure your application is complete by the February 7, 2022 deadline.

Check your eligibility then complete an interest form to get started today.

YOU ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY NOW IF YOU:

Are attending a college or university in the Puget Sound region (Pierce, King or Thurston County) or call the Puget Sound home.

Will have completed the equivalent of one year’s worth of college-level coursework before the summer internship begins.

Are currently 18 years old or older.

Are eligible to work in the U.S.

Link: www.seedinternships.org/apply/

SME Education Foundation Scholarships – Sponsor: Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) Education Foundation – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors, current undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degree students who are pursuing degrees in manufacturing or a related field at a two-year or four-year college or university. Multiple scholarships are available. Link: www.smeef.org/scholarships/

The Walt Disney Company UNCF Corporate Scholars Program – United Negro College Fund – Sponsor: The Walt Disney Company/UNCF – Amount: Up to $2,500 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to African American college sophomores who have an interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry (e.g. film, television, hospitality management, journalism, media production, digital media, etc). Preference will be given to students attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/6670a8a0-1f0e-4036-957c-bfa59a3a68c4

Winston Classical Voice Scholarships – Sponsor: National Society of Arts and Letters – Amount: $12,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens between the ages of 16 and 22 years of age. Applicant must submit a ten-minute vocal performance. Scholarship funds are for private study, special training or personal advancement in the applicants’ future careers. The funds cannot be used for college tuition, housing or travel. Link: www.arts-nsal.org/scholarships/winston-voice-scholarships/

Winston Two-Dimensional Art Scholarships – Sponsor: National Society of Arts and Letters – Amount: $12,000 – Closing Date: February 1, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens between the ages of 16 and 22 years of age. Applicant must submit five (5) art works done within the past two years. Scholarship funds are for private study, special training or personal advancement in the applicant’s chosen art field – funds cannot be used for college tuition, housing or travel. Applications are due to chapters by February 1, 2022. Please see the materials on the site for more information. Link: www.arts-nsal.org/scholarships/winston-art-scholarships/

Emerging Black Architects Scholarship – Last year, in recognition of Juneteenth, staff raised $160,000 to support the fight for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The funds were used to establish the Emerging Black Architects Scholarship in 2021. The scholarship awards students annually in pursuit of a more equitable future for the design community. Link: www.zgf.com/about

What is DACA and Who Are the DREAMers?

TWO PROGRAMS – OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP and NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS FOR HIGH SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRADUATES – Sponsor: TheDream.Us – Building the American Dream One Graduate at a Time. – The National Scholarship Award will cover your tuition and fees up to a maximum of $16,500 for an associate degree and $33,000 for a bachelor’s degree, at one of our Partner Colleges. Please note, some Scholars may be eligible for an additional stipend of up to $4,000 (or $1,000 per year) for books, supplies, and transportation. The OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP – designed for those who can not get in state tuition – up to $80,000 scholarship.

The award is renewable each year – you simply have to meet the continuing eligibility criteria. Link: www.thedream.us/scholarships/national-scholarship/

Doodle for Google submissions open on January 11th, 2022

Doodle 4 Google – Sponsor: Google Inc. – Amount: $30,000 – Description: Program is open to students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grades. Student must create an uplifting doodle that tells the world. Link: doodles.google.com/d4g/

Entries for the 2022 contest are now being accepted. The entry deadline is March 1, 2022.

Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest – Sponsor: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to current high school seniors who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents and will be attending an accredited four-year college/university in the next year. Applicant must submit an essay on how Alzheimer’s disease has changed or impacted their life. Link: alzfdn.org/young-leaders-of-afa/scholarship-contest/

Port of Tacoma – How do I apply for an Internship – Internship opportunities vary each year and are offered with a variety of departments. Most internships are full-time during the summer. Occasionally, we offer internships during the academic year on a part-time basis. Students apply classroom learning in a real work setting to perform normal work activities and/or special projects, and gain access to the knowledge and expertise of Port staff. To be eligible to participate, candidates must be enrolled in an accredited school, college or university. Students will be considered based on their qualifications and course of study. All internships are paid at an hourly rate: Undergraduate student: $15/hour – Graduate student: $18/hour

Internship Opportunities are posted each Spring for Summer employment.

To apply for available internships, Click Here. www.governmentjobs.com/careers/portoftacoma

WELCOME TO THE COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH! Find scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches. Scholarship information is based on the College Board’s Annual Survey of Financial Aid Programs. Link: bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

Deadline for applications is January 23, 2022. Join us at Mount Rainier this summer!

Mount Rainier National Park – Internships – Multiple Scientist in Park Internships are available at Mount Rainier National Park for Summer 2022! These positions are paid and offer different experiences in science and interpretation: carnivore biology, vegetation change, geomorphology, astronomy, and interpretation. This is a great way to gain experience with the National Park Service and some positions come with hiring authorities that help interns move forward professionally in federal positions.

There are two Mosaics in Science positions, connecting racially and ethnically diverse youth to careers in natural resources: Link: www.mosaicsinscience.org/internships/

There are multiple Scientist in Park positions: Link: www.geosociety.org/GSA/Education_Careers/Field_Experiences/GeoCorps_America/GSA/fieldexp/GeoCorps/home.aspx

WELCOME TO UNCF SCHOLARSHIPS, PROGRAMS, INTERNSHIPS, AND FELLOWSHIPS!

The UNCF scholarships, programs, internships and fellowships website. UNCF manages various scholarship programs and each program has its own eligibility criteria, open/close dates and required documentation. To apply for a UNCF scholarship, you must apply through the on-line application process. As many of the UNCF scholarships require that the scholarship recipient apply for Federal Student Aid, it is recommended that applicants complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Link: scholarships.uncf.org/

Internships – Tacoma Public Utilities

If you’re looking for real-world experience to apply the skills you’ve learned in school, you’ve come to the right place. TPU offers students unique opportunities to develop professional skills as they collaborate with experienced staff across the organization on meaningful projects. Students are able to grow their skills and our staff benefits from the ideas, approaches, and innovations students bring. Our interns have the opportunity to learn about TPU history, visit our various facilities, and network with their peers.

We offer a variety of internships throughout the year for both high school and college-level students. Internships are paid and vary in length. Our engineering interns earn more than $25 an hour.

You can explore the pay, eligibility, and other details of each internship and apply online through the website. Link: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tacoma or cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/human_resources/employment_information

Internships – Washington State – Internships provide students an opportunity to gain work experience and knowledge of state government that could lead to a career in public service. Sponsoring agencies benefit by attracting bright, talented and highly motivated individuals who can contribute to their agency goals.

Informal Internships – Internships provide state employers the opportunity to hire students in various fields to explore public sector work. Internships are typically filled as non-permanent appointments and may be paid or unpaid. There is no centralized source for applying for internships. Agencies who choose to use internships market them individually. Some employers may post internship opportunities on the careers.wa.gov site. Students can find out more about internships through their college placement or work study office. Link: careers.wa.gov/internships.html

U.S. House of Representatives Washington – College Internships – The House offers many college internship opportunities in Washington, DC, and district offices around the U.S. Opportunities are generally available in the spring, summer, and fall. Summer positions are the most popular and most competitive. Applying for an internship or fellowship is similar to applying for admission to a college or university. The application process takes time and effort, often requiring essays and interviews. Because details of individual internships vary, it is best to contact the office in which the internship is available for information. Many representatives post internship information on their websites.

For college internship listings and other employment resources, visit the Positions with Members and Committees page. Link: www.house.gov/educators-and-students/college-internships

Silicon Valley Community Foundation – For Latino(a) students who have a declared major in a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related field – Scholarship Amount: Up to $30,000 (paid over three years, provided renewal eligibility requirements are met) – Number of Scholarships: Up to 100 one-time and renewable scholarships – (Please check with sponsors) Scholarship recipients will also be provided internship opportunities with Latinos in Technology Scholarship corporate funders from Silicon Valley. Link: www.siliconvalleycf.org/scholarships/lit

Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Award – Sponsor: Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Fund – Amount: $30,000 – This scholarship is for minority graduating high school seniors who plan to attend an accredited and approved four-year institution within the United States. To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must have achieved a minimum 1000 SAT score combined on the math and critical reading sections or an ACT composite score of 21.-Deadline: January 12, 2022 – Renewable: Yes – Frequency: Yearly

Link: jackierobinson.org/scholarship/

How to Organize Your Online Scholarship Search

One of the best things about scholarships is that for the most part, they reward the applicants who put forth the most effort. Like teachers who can instantly spot a sloppy homework assignment, scholarship judges can identify poorly composed applications without lifting a finger. Depending upon the award and how many students participate, the process of eliminating underqualified students can be competitive at best…and downright ruthless at worst. You may already be thinking “They won’t pick me, so why waste my time?” Not true: The financial assistance obtainable through scholarships is worth it, even if you don’t receive an award from each and every scholarship for which you want to apply.

Most of the students who succeeded in earning scholarships did so for two reasons:

They met the criteria outlined by the scholarship sponsor.

They approached the application process strategically and were selective in their pursuit of scholarship opportunities. It’s that simple.

There is no magic recipe that will help you win a scholarship. What there is, however, is a time-tested strategy that many students find incredibly helpful in organizing their scholarship search. The students who apply these techniques usually come out ahead in the end.

Make a list.

Gather the information for all of the scholarship offers that you are qualified to apply for. The latter part of this suggestion is essential — do not spend valuable time applying for scholarships for which your GPA, major, community involvement requirement or any other criteria does not meet the standard. There are likely hundreds of awards for which you specifically qualify, so focus your attention on those. Read through your list and eliminate all awards that you are not qualified for.

Assess each individual opportunity.

This will take time but your investment will pay off. After narrowing down your list so that it only includes the scholarships that are most relevant, consider the following categories:

Deadlines. How long do you have to complete the scholarship?

Difficulty of preparation. Considering the deadline, do you have time to thoroughly prepare for this award?

Award amount. How much is the award worth? If it is only worth a few hundred bucks, consider whether or not you are willing to spend your time on it. Keep in mind that every little bit does help and that you have a greater chance at receiving slightly smaller awards as opposed to full tuition grants simply because they are less competitive.

Prioritize your opportunities.

Now that you have determined the value of the scholarships that you have selected based on when the deadline is, preparation required, and the amount of the award, create a rating system. A simple way to do this is to rate each scholarship with a ( + ) or ( – ) sign next to the award. For example, an award with three plus signs is a scholarship for which you must apply. The deadline is far off, average preparation is required and the reward is $2,000. On the other hand, a scholarship with two minus signs might cause you to reconsider before taking the time to apply. It could be that amount of preparation required simply exceeds the amount of effort you are willing to exert because the scholarship award in only $100, you may want to ask the sponsor assistance in meeting your goal.

Begin applying.

Alright, you’ve determined what scholarships you are actually interested in applying for. Chances are your list is a good bit shorter now and much more feasible. Begin submitting to the scholarships that you have ranked highest in priority. Good luck. But be prepared to think outside the box!

What are Native American Scholarships?

Native American scholarships are scholarships for Native Americans, also known as Indigenous people. Scholarship for Native American students come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s always worthwhile to thoroughly read and understand the rules to apply. Applying to scholarships for Native American or Indigenous students will improve your chances of earning the money! When it comes to applying for scholarships in general, the more restrictions on the scholarship, the smaller the number of eligible applicants, the better the odds your application will win. On top of applying for scholarships for Native Americans, you should also find ones pertaining to your future major, location, extracurriculars, and anything else you can think of! (Long List) Link: www.cappex.com/scholarships/native-american# and www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/race/native-american

Funding opportunities for international programs – Use the “Match Me” Tool to search hundreds of study abroad programs, internships, scholarships, graduate school programs and more. Tell us where you want to go, when, what you want to do and we’ll find the programs that fit you best, use the “search option to identify specific country opportunity…” Link: www.diversityabroad.com

Scholarships can come in all sizes – Scholarships.com is one of the best resource to help you pay for college. Scholarship Directory Want a sneak peek at the scholarship database? Visit our scholarship directory where you can browse… Link: www.scholarships.com

UNIGO – Like Peterson’s, Unigo has plenty to offer beyond just scholarships, including jobs, internships, college profiles and rankings, articles and a textbook store. When it comes to scholarships, the site offers both profile-based matching as well as easy-to-browse categories. Perhaps best of all is its user-friendly interface, which is somewhat reminiscent of a photo-sharing site. Link: www.unigo.com/

FASTWEB – Fastweb, a subsidiary of Monster, hosts more than 1.5 million scholarships that amount to more than $3.4 billion dollars. And it’s all so well organized! The search platform’s filters make it hard not to find exactly what you’re looking for. One minor drawback: You have to fill out a profile to get started. The profile helps match you with awards most likely to suit your needs, and the sign-up process is relatively painless. Link: www.fastweb.com

CAPPEX – Cappex has a large scholarship database and they’re not afraid to brag a bit: “We’ve Got More Than $11 Billion in Scholarships.” Registering can be annoying, but you’ll be glad you took the time to get personalized results. Cappex sets itself apart with its “What Are My Chances” tool, which attempts to calculate the odds that you’ll get into a certain college before you apply. Link: www.cappex.com

Chegg – Over the years, Chegg has expanded from its humble beginnings as an online textbook store to become a well-rounded education resource. It acquired scholarship match service Zinch and now hosts scholarships totaling over $1 billion. Its interface is simple and the mandatory sign-up process is well worth the time. What’s more, it has a “top scholarship picks this week” category, which highlights opportunities you may have otherwise missed. And on top of the scholarships, Chegg offers homework help, tutoring, test prep, internships and (of course) textbooks. www.chegg.com/

THE COLLEGE BOARD – As with the best resources, The College Board offers much more than an extensive list of scholarships. It also has test prep, articles and college search tools, among others. And its “scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs” totals nearly $6 billion. Added bonus: While you’re perusing the site you can prepare for the SAT! Link: www.collegeboard.org

NICHE – Formerly known as College Prowler, Niche is one of the easiest sites to navigate. It’s neatly organized into categories that make it simple to start finding and applying for scholarships.

You can browse by categories – including, but not limited to, sports, interest area, career and major — but it can be tricky to filter outside of these preset groupings. Still, with no required sign-up and a user-friendly design, Niche is a simple and powerful resource. Link: www.niche.com

College Scholarships and Grants – Are you worried about affording college? For many students this may seem out of reach and possibly overwhelming. Did you know there are many ways to pay for school besides out of your own pocket? Register with us and we will get you through. Link: usagrantapplications.org/v9/

Peterson’s World’s Easiest Scholarships – If there’s scholarship money to be had, you’ll find it here.

It doesn’t matter how much scholarship money is available, if you don’t qualify for any of it. Peterson’s scholarship search tool reaches super hero status with its ability to filter available scholarships by school type, ethnicity, gender, field of study, state of residence, award type, and more! Link: www.petersons.com/scholarship-search.aspx

Scholarship America works directly with students, parents, colleges, businesses and communities to help students fulfill their college dreams. Since it was founded in 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students … and counting. Link: scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify funds, alerting people of existing options, build contacts, answer questions, complete forms and nominations for prizes and awards. The Funding College Project is located at: www.educatingouryouth.org