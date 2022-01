Chicago deep dish pizza lovers, prepare yourselves for Chi Town Pizza. The restaurant specializing in Chicago-style deep dish pizza will open in Spanaway in 2022. It also will serve Chicago favorites such as Chicago hot dogs and Italian beefs. The 6,000 square-feet restaurant at 15619 Pacific Ave. comes from a longtime pro who built a […]

