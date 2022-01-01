Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill eight volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board (TCRA): one at-large position, one representative with experience in contracting housing developments; two certified public accountant representatives; two representatives with experience in banking or financing; and two representatives with at least three years of experience as a licensed real estate broker or agent.

The TCRA administers grants and loans to support low-income households and families in buying or repairing their homes, multi-family housing developers or owners who provide housing to low-income families, businesses that create jobs or rehabilitate blighted buildings, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and economic development services to the Tacoma community.

The TCRA meets at 7:30 AM. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, from January to October. In November and December, meetings occur on the first and third Thursdays. In response to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, meetings are currently held virtually. Interested applicants are invited to observe a meeting during the application period. Details on upcoming meetings and agendas are available here.

Open positions for one banking representative and two real estate representatives are currently held by individuals whose terms are expiring, may reapply, and be interviewed. Applicants will interview with Council Members at the Community Vitality and Safety Committee meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for February 24, 2022.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board is available here. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Thursday, January 20, 2022.



To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.