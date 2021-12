Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse? Or do you know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at Loss of a Spouse seminar. Join us for this encouraging seminar.

Sunday, January 9th from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at Sunset Bible Church. For more information, go to www.griefshare.org. Put in your zip code to find the event that is closest to you.

Please register if you plan to attend.