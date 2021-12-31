City to Extend Temporary Warming Center at Lighthouse Activity Center Through January 7 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Due to continued forecasts for cold weather beyond January 2, 2022, the City of Tacoma will extend the temporary warming center it had activated on December 26, 2021 at Lighthouse Activity Center (5016 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98408) through January 7, 2022.

On January 7, 2022, operations at Lighthouse Activity Center will transition to that of a temporary emergency shelter through March 31, 2022.

Valeo Vocation will operate the temporary emergency shelter, and work with the temporary warming center operator, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), to transition operations without impacting individuals sheltering at Lighthouse Activity Center. The Lighthouse Activity Center shelter site has the capacity to serve 40 individuals, and has served 50 individuals since opening.

Amidst the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, shelters must operate at reduced capacities to accommodate physical distancing needs. Community centers are critical to emergency response, and the warming center and temporary emergency shelter at Lighthouse Activity Center were established to directly address the need for additional shelter during this time.

Additional warming center and shelter information is available at cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.