Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 29 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Case rates are rising and expected to continue to rise. A booster dose of vaccine gives you the best possible protection against COVID-19. Everyone 16 years and older should get a booster shot. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Dec. 25, 60.9% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 65.2% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,267,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 557,200 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 17,900 doses.

We administered more than 3,400 first doses.

An average of 2,600 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 17.6%

12-17: 57%

18-19: 70.7%

20-34: 67.1%

35-49: 74.2%

50-64: 76.4%

65-79: 82%

80 and older: 90.6%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: