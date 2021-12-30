Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 29 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
Case rates are rising and expected to continue to rise. A booster dose of vaccine gives you the best possible protection against COVID-19. Everyone 16 years and older should get a booster shot. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
As of Dec. 25, 60.9% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 65.2% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,267,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 557,200 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 17,900 doses.
- We administered more than 3,400 first doses.
- An average of 2,600 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 17.6%
- 12-17: 57%
- 18-19: 70.7%
- 20-34: 67.1%
- 35-49: 74.2%
- 50-64: 76.4%
- 65-79: 82%
- 80 and older: 90.6%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
