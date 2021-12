It’s been a long six months, but Crisp Greens has reopened in its new home at 3602 Sixth Avenue, right in the middle of one of Tacoma’s best neighborhoods for eating. The restaurant is in a soft opening phase, which means hours and service can vary. The restaurant expects to be fully operational by Dec. […]

Read the entire post Crisp Greens opens in its new Sixth Avenue home in Tacoma on Dine Pierce County.