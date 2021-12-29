TCC Moves Classes Online for First Two Weeks of Winter Quarter – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the community, Tacoma Community College (TCC) will hold most classes online for the first two weeks of winter quarter, which starts Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. TCC will monitor the situation with the goal to resume in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

“Keeping students and employees safe is our top priority, and our goal is to help prevent further outbreaks in our community,” said Marissa Schlesinger, Provost, Academic Affairs. “Two weeks will give us the time to assess the situation after the holidays and monitor for symptoms or get vaccinated or boosted.”

Most college employees will work remotely during the two-week period, but student services such as Financial Aid, eLearning and Enrollment will have limited on-campus services available. Some classes, including labs, will also continue to meet. Please visit tacomacc.edu for details and updates.