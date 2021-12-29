Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 28 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

This week’s report on COVID-19 cases and deaths lacks information on new cases. Because of a surge in COVID-19 testing, we don’t have complete case data form the state. We’ve included data on case rates, hospitalization rates and deaths. You can always view updated data on cases and case rates on the state dashboard on our data page. View the state data on case and hospitalization rates below.

Omicron is spreading quickly and we expect these numbers to grow. CDC estimates Omicron is the dominant COVID-19 variant in Washington state. The state Department of Health confirmed a pandemic record 6,235 new cases on Dec. 24.

Local data is striking. The latest report shows a 19% increase in the 14-day case rate over the last week, and 44% increase in a little more than 3 weeks. Hospitalization rates ticked up, too. On their dashboard, the state projects the 14-day case rate will soon rise above 700. Although the data is incomplete, that’s 2x higher compared to our current rate of 381.4.

We know people are tired of COVID-19. But the growing numbers are a stark reminder the pandemic hasn’t gone away. Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated, and those 16 and older should get a booster dose. Wear a mask, keep your physical distance and wash your hands. Stay home and get tested when you’re sick. If you have COVID-19, follow the latest CDC guidelines and talk to your doctor on how to stay safe.

On Dec. 28, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 381.4 for Dec 5–18, which is:

Higher than to the last 2 -week period (date range: Nov. 28–Dec. 11). It increased by 19%.

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 7.4 for Dec 12–18, which is:

Higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Dec. 5–11). It increased by less than 10%.

We confirmed 7 deaths between Dec. 19-24: