Lines at Lakewood’s COVID testing center grow – The Suburban Times

Lines at Lakewood’s COVID testing center grow December 29, 2021 · Leave a Comment · City of Lakewood social media post. “The County’s COVID-19 testing site in Lakewood is popular lately – expect longer wait times. Do not block local businesses as you queue. The cutoff for new visitors is 4:00 p.m. today.” The County's COVID-19 testing site in Lakewood is popular lately – expect longer wait times. Do not block local businesses as you queue. The cutoff for new visitors is 4:00 p.m. today. t.co/QTY56tt70s— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) December 28, 2021
Leave a Reply