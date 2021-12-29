 Lines at Lakewood’s COVID testing center grow – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lines at Lakewood’s COVID testing center grow

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood social media post.

“The County’s COVID-19 testing site in Lakewood is popular lately – expect longer wait times. Do not block local businesses as you queue. The cutoff for new visitors is 4:00 p.m. today.”

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *