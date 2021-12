Birrieria Gourmet is expanding to downtown Tacoma at 1026 Commerce St. and its owners will be familiar to local diners. The brick-and-mortar location will open in January, if all goes as planned. The fast-casual restaurant will specialize in birria, the slow-cooked Mexican beef dish that has blown up in recent years. At Birrieria Gourmet, some […]

