The Gallery at TCC to host Pacific Northwest Landscape Exhibition – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

The Pacific Northwest Landscape Exhibition will be on display at The Gallery at Tacoma Community College (Building 4) from Jan. 3 to Feb. 11, 2022 ( 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday on days the college is open.) A reception will take place Jan. 20 (noon-6 pm). Visitor parking is available in Lot G

Check-in: Only 20 people at a time are currently allowed in The Gallery. Visitors who are not TCC students or employees must complete the health check online and check in with Campus Public Safety in Building 14 before entering The Gallery. Masks are required at all times on campus.

About the Exhibit

Explore the Pacific Northwest as seen, imagined and interpreted by twenty local artists. Taking inspiration from PNW locales ranging from island communities to mountain ranges to backyard havens, the artists of the Pacific Northwest Landscape Exhibit bring our region’s great outdoors to TCC’s Gallery this winter.

Artists include: