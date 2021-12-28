 Looking for some Humane Society apparel? – The Suburban Times

Looking for some Humane Society apparel?

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County announcement.

Only 4 days left to get the limited release merch! These three designs will be going away forever after December 31st, so don’t miss out on getting some of the coolest merch that supports pets in need in Pierce County.

Celebrate the love of the Pacific Northwest and pets with this design, available in: a premium t-shirt, classic long sleeve shirt, hoodie sweatshirt, and crewneck sweatshirt.

Everyone always says that home is where the heart is, but we know that our hearts are our pets!

These shirts show the world just how much your pet means to you. The Home is Where My Cat is and Home is Where My Dog Is designs are available in: a classic t-shirt, classic long sleeve shirt, hoodie sweatshirt, and crewneck sweatshirt.

Want your impact to go further? Now through December 31st, purchasing through our Instagram shop gets us 100% of apparel profits! Not only that, it has free shipping as well!

