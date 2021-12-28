 Heritage Bank Inclement Weather Update, Dec. 29 – The Suburban Times

Heritage Bank Inclement Weather Update, Dec. 29

Submitted by Heritage Bank.

To ensure the safety of our customers and employees, we have made the following adjustments to our branch service hours for Wednesday, December 29, 2021: All branches (except eastern WA branches) will open at 10:00 a.m. The customer service center will open at 9:00 a.m.

Please visit our Branch Updates page for more information about your local branch.

Thank you for your continued support and business. If you have any questions, please feel free to call us at 800-455-6126.

