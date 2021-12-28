Early Childhood Education in the Covid Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie Preschool.

Fall 2021 saw the reopening of many preschools that were closed for a whole year. To keep children and the families safe, nonessential gatherings of young children were considered to be risking Covid exposure.

So where are we now? Children 3, 4 and 5 years old are once again in preschool. They are masked indoors, and handling it extremely well. There are, of course, mask breaks during snack time and outdoor play. You might even go so far as to say that preschoolers are handling the wearing of masks better than many adults! Attention to a safe and clean classroom is a testament to how hard teachers and custodians are working.

While some parents were reluctant to start their children in preschool in the fall, enrollment for winter is climbing. Parents want their children to have fun with others, and get ready for kindergarten next fall. Being with other young children is important to children’s development. Sharing, caring and cooperating with peers is different from being with siblings of varying ages.

Little Church on the Prairie Preschool has been a respected program in Lakewood for over 50 years. Taking the COVID year off, to assure families would stay healthy, was a painful but wise decision. The staff of highly qualified teachers welcomed 3 classes of children in September. Limited spaces are available for January resumption of classes in all 3 age-divided groups,. Three families registered this week. Please check it out online, www.lcoppreschool.com