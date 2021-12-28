Dec. 29 Inclement Weather reporting instructions for JBLM Service Members and Civilian Personnel – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Due to poor weather and hazardous driving conditions, these hazards warrant changes in reporting at JBLM for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Reporting Instructions:

Army Service Members – Only mission essential Service Members (as defined by O6-level Commanders and above) are required to report for duty. Early morning physical training is cancelled. Service Members should contact their chain of command for specific instructions.

Army Civilian Personnel – Mission essential civilian personnel will report for duty as scheduled. All others contact your supervisor for specific instructions.

Air Force Service Members and civilian personnel should refer to guidance from their specific organizational leadership chain of command.

Madigan employees will follow Madigan Army Medical Center guidance for reporting times.

Services – Madigan Army Medical Center:

Madigan Army Medical Center will start at 9 a.m. for outpatient care, pharmacy, lab and the testing tent. Appointments before 9 a.m. will be rescheduled. Patients with 9 a.m. appointments or later will go as scheduled. Early surgeries will proceed as planned. If you don’t want to drive to your appointment tomorrow or for the next few days because of weather conditions, you may call or message your provider and care team to change your appointment or check with them on a telehealth/virtual appointment. Patients may also call the Puget Sound Military Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 to cancel or change your appointment. If Madigan staff have questions, please consult your supervisor.

Services – Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR):

Madigan and McChord Child Development Centers (CDC) will open at 7 a.m. for mission critical personnel only. Check DFMWR Facebook page (www.facebook.com/JBLMmwr) for CDC and School Age Center (SAC) specifics.

MWR facilities will operate on a two-hour delay with opening times no later than 9 a.m., but will close at 3 p.m.

McVeigh, Wilson, and McChord fitness centers will operate on 24/7 access for pre-registered patrons. All fitness centers will open at 9 a.m.

For other MWR facility and program information, stay tuned to www.facebook.com/JBLMmwr.

Services – Directorate of Personnel and Family Readiness (DPFR):

Waller Hall will open for customers starting at 10:00 a.m.

Stone Education Center and Hawk Career Center will close at 3:30 p.m.

Please call the Joint Base Lewis McChord Operational Hotline at 253-967-1733 for updated road conditions on JBLM.