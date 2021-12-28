City of Puyallup Facilities Open 11 am to 3 pm December 28-30 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting December 28, 2021 through Thursday, December 30, 2021, City facilities including City Hall, the Library, and the Recreation Center will be open from 11 am to 3 pm. The Senior Activity Center, however, will remain closed for the rest of the week. A reminder that you can take advantage of many City-related services online through our website. There, you can easily pay your utility bill, apply for a permit, and more. Staff are also available via email and phone to help customers and answer questions.

Due to the extreme snow and ice event, the City has made the following changes to our operating hours.

The following City facilities will open at 10 am and close at 4 pm on December 27, 2021:

City Hall

Puyallup Recreation Center

The following facilities are closed on December 27, 2021:

Puyallup Public Library

Puyallup Senior Activity Center

The following Parks are closed on December 27, 2021:

Wildwood Park

Skate Park

Please follow our social media accounts for the latest updates on winter weather closures.