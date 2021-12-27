Statewide Flag Lowering to honor Sen. Doug Ericksen – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen, 52, and direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. In honor and remembrance of Senator Ericksen, who passed on Friday, December 17th.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

A memorial service will take place on December 29th at Christ the King Church in Bellingham at 12:00 pm.