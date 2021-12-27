Pierce Transit offering free rides to warming centers – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

The Puget Sound is experiencing record cold temperatures through at least Dec. 30. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus rides to local warming centers and shelters.

The free rides are in effect through the end of the day Dec. 30, 2021, but may be extended if cold weather continues or until Pierce County closes the warming centers and shelters.

The free round trips are available throughout the day for passengers who tell the bus driver they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter. For a list of warming center locations and hours, visit pchomess.org.