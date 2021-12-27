City of Tacoma to Activate Lighthouse Activity Center as Warming Center – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

In response to the forecast of cold weather expected over the next few days, the City of Tacoma is activating the Lighthouse Activity Center (5016 A St, Tacoma, WA 98408) to serve as a temporary warming center from noon Sunday, December 26 until Sunday, January 2.

The City is partnering with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) to provide 24-hour a day services during the operation period.

In addition, the City is providing funding to Brotherhood RISE, located on the Hilltop, who notified the City today that they are activating a warming center starting Sunday, December 26 through Friday, December 31. They will serve 10-12 individuals or families, with indoor sleeping and parking spaces.

The Warming Centers are a direct response to the need for additional shelter during ongoing impacts of COVID-19. At this time, shelters must reduce normal capacity to accommodate social distancing and are unable to meet the needs for typical inclement weather shelter. Community centers are an important resource for emergency response in times of community emergency and we appreciate LIHI’s support in responding to the needs of our community. Additional warming center and shelter information is available on our web page.