City of Lakewood announcement.

Progress continues at the Gravelly Lake Dr/Veterans Drive roundabout. The contractor poured the curbs around the roundabout this week. No work will be performed the week of Dec. 27, 2021 with weather expected to not be conducive to progress. The contractor expects to complete this phase of work in mid-February. The intersection of Washington Blvd and Gravelly Lake Drive will close at that time. The contractor remains ahead of schedule.